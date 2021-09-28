Red Hotels commits to £11 per hour for all entry level roles

Red Hotels has announced plans to increase its rates of pay to £11 per hour for all entry level roles.

The hotel group, which comprises The Scarlet and Bedruthan Hotel and Spa in Cornwall, is putting staff wellbeing on the front foot and says the new salary will give team members ‘stronger financial security’.

The news comes after Red Hotels committed to becoming a Real Living Wage Employer earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Owner of the Scarlet and Bedruthan, Emma Stratton said: “We are fully committed at Red to provide our teams with a great place to work and flourish. We will reward our teams with a salary that allows them to have a good quality of life, providing them with stronger financial security. This is only the beginning of our plan to become a county leading employer of choice and one that is recognised for personal development.”

Inspired to shake up the traditional hotel model, Emma Stratton, Debbie Wakefield and Rebecca Whittingham launched The Scarlet in 2009 after an eight-year planning process and a £12.5m investment.