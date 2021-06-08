Red Hotels sees three-year journey to become a Real Living Wage employer come to fruition

The Scarlet and Bedruthan Hotel in Cornwall have reportedly become the first hotel group to commit to the Real Living Wage.

The development sees a three-year journey to become a Real Living Wage employer come to fruition for the independent hotels, owned and operated by family group, Red Hotels.

Real Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at the Scarlet and Bedruthan receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.50 regardless of their age.

This rate is significantly higher than the government minimum for over 23s, which currently stands at £8.91 per hour and this change will positively affect over 100 of their hourly paid team with further salary reviews in September for the remaining team.

Owner of the Scarlet and Bedruthan, Emma Stratton said, “Employee hardship is not seasonal, the impact is longer term and we believe paying well should be the foundation of our business not a short-term fix to the current challenges faced in recruitment by the hospitality industry. Seasonal bonuses or temporarily inflated rates of pay do not provide any longevity of financial and job security.

“It is as much about our people as it is our focus on sustainability. We want our guests to make a conscious choice about where they stay and actively support brands on a local and national level that demonstrate their ethical practices. We firmly believe that our guests are ‘Conscious Consumers’ and this will resonate with them,” Stratton adds.