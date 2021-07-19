Registration opens for Independent Hotel Show 2021

Visitor registration has opened for Independent Hotel Show London, which returns to Olympia London on 4-5 October 2021.

Independent Hotel Show will bring together professionals from across the independent, luxury and boutique hotel sector for the first major industry exhibition gathering of 2021.

More than 300 businesses representing the variety and diversity of the hotel sector will be exhibiting their wares, with a topical seminar programme expected to draw in the crowds.

Elena Attanasio, event director for Independent Hotel Show, commented: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of our exhibiting companies and partners. It’s clear that the industry can’t wait to come together, meet face to face and do business at the leading event for the UK independent hotel market.”

The 9th edition of the show will see the return of the Innovation Stage, in partnership with eviivo and dressed by sofa.com, where hoteliers and hospitality leaders will discuss all the trends and issues most relevant to the 2021 industry, from rebuilding the urban hotel market to destination gastronomy to navigating the return of the corporate traveller.

The Social Business Space will once again provide a hub for the industry to meet with peers and discuss best practice, while new addition The Tech Solutions Bar in partnership with HOSPA will enable hoteliers to seek out expert, objective advice on solving their technology pain points.

Guests at the show will also be able to network and relax in expanded feature area, The Lobby presented by IH Connects.

The Independent Hotel Show Awards will celebrate the winners of the Independent Hotelier Award and the GM of the Future Award, in partnership with The Master Innholders. The award ceremony will also recognise the winners of The Good Hotel Guide’s Cesar Ritz Award.