Research uncovers just 1% of test and trace incidents linked to hospitality venues

A new survey has found that 1% of NHS Test and Trace incidents have been linked to hospitality venues.

The research from industry trade associations, UKHospitality, the British Institute of Inkeeping and the British Beer and Pub Association and conducted by CGA, interviewed around 22,500 pubs, bars and restaurants and found that just 275 Test and Trace contact incidences were reported, equating to 1% of all outlets.

The news will strengthen the trade bodies’ call for the curfews and other hospitality-specific restrictions to be scrapped.

A spokesperson for UKH, BII and BBPA said: “Just 1% of the 22,500 pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues we surveyed said they were linked by NHS Test and Trace to an incidence.

“Public Health England’s own data shows hospitality was most recently linked to just 2.7% of Covid-19 incidences.

“The evidence is clear that pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues are Covid-secure. Singling them out is simply illogical, counterproductive and grossly unfair.

“SAGE [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] itself has called into question the effectiveness of the 10pm curfew and it is greatly harming to our sector in medium risk areas. The Government must consider removing the curfew.”