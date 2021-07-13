Resident Hotels sets sights on Edinburgh with new hire focused on growth

Resident Hotels is looking towards growth with the appointment of a new strategic advisor focused on expansion.

The five-strong hotel group, with properties in London and Liverpool and formerly The Nadler, has appointed David Bailey, senior adviser at CBRE and brand ambassador at HotStats, as strategic advisor, growth and expansion.

Resident Hotels is now moving into its next phase of expansion, including a hotel in Edinburgh.

Story continues below Advertisement

The portfolio also has ambitions to grow an additional 1,200 / 1,500 rooms in the UK in the next seven years through management contracts.

David Orr, CEO at Resident Hotels, said: “I have worked with David throughout my career and have trust and respect for his judgment especially as we credibly look to accelerate our expansion. At Resident Hotels it’s all about the team of skills and personality we have assembled across all areas and David will be a valuable member as we move forwards.

“We are targeting cities in the UK with broad shoulders and worldly relevance, economically and culturally in locations where our guests are genuinely interested in staying and can connect with the local neighbourhood.”

Bailey said: “I’ve known David for more than 20 years and I’m thrilled to help support the growth of Resident Hotels, which has an attractive model with striking points of difference.

“It’s a business with a clear focus. It’s lean and profitable and if you get the right neighbourhood you can drive high rates and a good return, backed by beautiful rooms with high-quality finishes.”