Restaurant with rooms in Wales closes for good after more than 30 years

A restaurant with rooms in North Wales has closed and will reopen as a private house holiday let in the spring.

Plas Bodegroes Restaurant with Rooms has been operating for more than 30 years, having first opened in 1986, and is owned by Chris and Gunna Chown who now plan to convert the property into a holiday let business.

The property is home to 10 bedrooms and has won muitple accolades over the years including a Michelin Star from 1991 to 2008, Good Food Guide UK restaurant of the year 2003 and Sawdays Hotel of the year in 2015.

A statement on the website read: “Plas Bodegroes Restaurant with Rooms has now closed down.

“We would like to thank all of our staff, and guests from near and far who have enjoyed our hospitality over the years and made Plas Bodegroes such a unique experience.

“We are reverting the property to a private house. Upon completing the work Plas Bodegroes will be available to let as an entire house – watch this space!”

Owner Chris Chown also mentioned on Twitter that catering equipment is available to buy as a result of the closure and asks interested parties to contact 01758 612363.