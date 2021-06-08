Reuben Brothers get green light to turn Newcastle fire station into new five-star hotel

Taras Properties, the development company headed up by the Reuben brothers, has been given the green light to transform Newcastle’s fire station into a new five-star hotel.

Newcastle City Council’s planning committee unanimously backed the plans to convert the disused Pilgrim Street station, which has been empty since 2005, into a new 60-bedroom hotel, restaurant, bar and café in a £11.5m project.

Councillors were told that work could start on the conversion “relatively imminently” once planning permission was granted and would take around 18 months to complete.

The proposed hotel rooms would be located in the main section of the fire station, with the restaurant and bar created in the former fire engine bays on the ground floor.

Taras Properties plans to redevelop the entire Pilgrim Street area.

Coun Ged Bell, the council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and transport, said after the meeting: “This is fantastic news. The former fire station on Pilgrim Street is a landmark building that’s stood empty far too long. It’s now getting a new lease of life as a 60-bed hotel right in the heart of an area that’s set to undergo major regeneration.”