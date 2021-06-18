REVEALED: UKHospitality’s 12-point plan to tackle sector’s staffing crisis

UKHospitality has unveiled a new 12-point plan to tackle the current staffing crisis facing the industry, to help attract people to careers in the sector and fill vacancies.

Recent UKHospitality research has confirmed widespread anecdota reports of an acute shortage in various roles, particularly front-of-house staff and chefs, which in some areas is preventing sites opening and forcing businesses to restrict their trading hours.

While there are a variety of reasons for the current shortage, ongoing lack of confidence in the hospitality sector is having a damaging impact on recruitment efforts.

Story continues below Advertisement

To redress this shortage, UKHospitality has produced a comprehensive 12-point plan focused on short-term solutions the sector is facing but also looking at some medium- and long-term actions, outlining what both employers can do and how the Government can support these efforts.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said: “It’s clear that we need to attract new people to our sector and highlight the benefits of a job or career in hospitality. Prior to the pandemic, we employed 3.2m people and were the third largest private sector employer in the UK. By working closely with Government on implementing this plan, the sector can restore confidence and bounce back even stronger, so hospitality is once again seen as a dynamic and exciting sector of growth, and a provider of fulfilling careers that will help power the UK’s economic and social recovery.”

UKHospitality’s 12-point plan:

Short-term

Government to commit as early as possible to remove all restrictions and restore confidence in working in the sector. Government – central and local – and industry to highlight the looming deadline for Settled Status applications (30th June) and reassure workers overseas that they can return. Industry to work closely with DWP and others to promote jobs and careers in the sector, with Government ministers talking up the sector at every opportunity. Industry to engage with secondary schools, colleges and universities to encourage their students into the sector when term finishes. Industry will continue to work in collaboration with DWP to make sure Kickstart works to the fullest for young people and the sector HMT to immediately freeze the liquidation of employers’ Apprenticeship Levy funding – to allow industry to invest in high-quality training. UKH to facilitate additional promotion of CareerScope website. Hospitality and tourism sector to launch recruitment and retention campaign.

Medium-term

Expedite the introduction of a Catering T-level and commit to a Hospitality T-level. Government to amend the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) and ensure that chefs and other vital roles are returned to the list – alongside a Youth Mobility Scheme. Make permanent the reduced rate of VAT and double the Employer National Insurance Contribution threshold to support businesses to grow and pay higher wages.

Longer-term

Review the impact of the new immigration system and its effect on the competitiveness and recovery of the hospitality sector and the wider economy.

The plan follows the launch of a new partnership between UKHospitality and the Department for Work & Pensions to promote jobs in hospitality, which saw sessions run by work coaches in every region of England, as well as across Scotland and Wales earlier this month.