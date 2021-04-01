Richard Branson plots new Virgin Hotel for Glasgow in 2022

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels is to open a new property in Glasgow in 2022.

The new site will be situated at 236-246 Clyde Street and be the brand’s second hotel in Scotland.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will comprise 242 ‘chambers’ and ‘grand chamber suites’, meeting and event space and its flagship restaurant, Commons Club.

The hotel will also feature Funny Library Coffee Shop, a communal workspace that serves Laughing Man coffee, the brand co-founded by Hugh Jackman.

“Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is from Glasgow,” said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. “Since launching the first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand amongst many, always ensuring that all offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will be completed in partnership with owner and developer Silk Property Group alongside Siggis Capital as the asset manager.

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, added: “Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more – making it the perfect location for the newest hotel. Virgin Hotels Glasgow will have all the brand differentiators such as our innovative Chamber design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings and entertainment.”

Work is also currently underway for a Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh on the site of the former India Buildings in the city’s Old Town, part of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Also set to be completed in 2022, the hotel will be home to 222 bedrooms, bars, restaurants and function space.

The Edinburgh Virgin Hotel’s opening was delayed by a year after an extensive archaeological dig uncovered evidence spanning more than 1,000 years.

Virgin Hotels also owns sites in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and recently opened a hotel in Las Vegas and will be opening hotels in New Orleans and New York City this year.

Virgin Hotels Miami is also planned for 2022.

The brand opened its first site in Chicago in 2015.