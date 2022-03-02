New Forest hotel Spot in the Woods appoints fresh General Manager

Following its official reopening earlier this year, boutique New Forest hotel Spot in the Woods has announced the appointment of Richard Slade as General Manager.

Slade brings more than 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry to the role, having previously worked at well-known UK hotels including Warbrook House Hotel in Reading and Elmers Court Hotel and Resort in Lymington – where he served as Operations Manager.

His most recent role was as Deputy General Manager at ​​The Museum Inn in Farnham, where he worked closely with the kitchen team to maintain its two AA rosette standard of cuisine – something Slade hopes to one day replicate in his new role at Spot in the Woods.

Slade commented: “I want to make Spot in the Woods something truly memorable. We have such an amazing opportunity to be one of the best hotels in the area and I want us to be the first thought in anyone’s mind when they think of either staying or working within hospitality in the area.

“I have been given free rein to bring new ideas to the property and want to do something that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who visits – really bringing in the wow factor!”

Spot in the Woods forms part of the Hillbrooke Hotels collection, which has a handful of locations in both the New Forest and Lincolnshire, including The Bull & Swan, The William Cecil and The Master Builder’s.

Paul Brown, Managing Director of Hillbrooke Hotels, added: “We are delighted to welcome Richard Slade to the Hillbrooke family and are confident his exciting approach to hospitality will really resonate with guests, staff and the local community.

“Spot in the Woods is a unique location with endless opportunities – something I believe will really play into the hands of its new General Manager.”