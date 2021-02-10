Richmond Harbour Hotel & Spa preps for a spring reopening two years on from fire

Richmond Harbour Hotel & Spa is gearing up to reopen this spring following a multi-million pound refurbishment to help rebuild the property after a fire in 2019.

The 90-bedroom hotel will open with a new look, and has redeveloped its signature HarSPA two years on from the fire that caused extensive damage to the roof of the building.

The 18th century property has been restored and is now bidding to become a ‘wellness sanctuary’ in Richmond, with its new offering, which comprises hydrotherapy pool and plunge pool, gym, an extensive cardio suite, spin studios and a wellbeing juice bar and café.

The hotel’s HarSPA is home to 13 treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, and 20-metre swimming pool, while the gym will offer a range of classes as well as supervised running sessions throughout Richmond Park.

Michael Warren, managing director of Harbour Hotels, says: “We have set a vision to create Richmond Harbour & Spa as a haven of peace and tranquillity offering a wellness journey like no other, and distinct from all other hotel offerings in Richmond. Despite these challenging times, we are convinced that the hotel will appeal to local residents and global visitors alike providing them with an urban sanctuary to switch off and recharge from the outside world.”

The hotel’s 90 bedrooms have also been given a new look and The Gate Kitchen, Bar & Terrace, headed up by chef John Pollard will offer all-day dining and a ‘neighbourhood hangout vibe’.

One evening in May 2019, 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the blaze at the hotel’s spa building, with all guests and staff safely evacuated.