Richmond Hill hotel secures carbon neutral accreditation

Richmond Hill Hotel, a Georgian townhouse property comprising 144 bedrooms, has been certified as a carbon neutral hotel.

The accreditation is awarded by Carbon Neutral Britain, the organisation which created the UK’s carbon offsetting initiative.

The hotel has met and achieved all the initiative’s standards in measuring, calculating and carbon offsetting all organisational carbon emissions, with the long-term aim to be carbon zero in the future.

Carbon Neutral Britain was founded in 2020 and claims to have since offset 500,000 tonnes of CO²e and planted over three million trees helping to stop climate change and provide essential habitats for endangered wildlife.

Richmond Hill currently has a Green Policy in place with a Green Team that meets once a month to drive forward sustainability initiatives.

The hotel has also been a member of the Green Tourism Business Scheme since 2014 and has a silver grading standard which demonstrates its commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

Diane Tapner-Evans, General Manager of Richmond Hill Hotel, commented: “We are thrilled to have achieved this accreditation from Carbon Neutral Britain to highlight our efforts in driving forward green initiatives throughout the hotel.

“As a hotel, we continually aspire to achieve improvements in our environmental performance and lead the way locally, however due to the age of the building, we have come across some obvious obstacles.

“However, this accreditation will help us to navigate the complexities of making a period hotel carbon zero, which is ultimately our long-term goal. I am proud we have been able to reduce our carbon footprint by offsetting our carbon emissions, it is a huge step in the right direction.”

In recent years, Richmond Hill Hotel underwent a multi million pound refurbishment programme, which was completed in 2019. The works included installing green initiatives such as energy saving key systems, dimmers and low energy lighting.