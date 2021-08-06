Rick and Jill Stein introduce five shepherd’s huts at The Cornish Arms

Rick and Jill Stein are to unveil five new shepherd’s huts at The Cornish Arms near Padstow.

The restaurant group has introduced the new additions, designed by Jill, Ed and Kate Stein, to its existing hotel rooms and self-catered accommodation on the coast.

The hand-built huts are situated in the woodlands of the pub, and use Cornish stone to create curved stone hedges, while wooden planks form the huts’ English-style interiors with large windows on all sides.

Each hut is home to a living and dining area, an en-suite shower bathroom and kitchenette, as well as gooseneck taps, Nespresso coffee machines, full-sized porcelain sinks and Robert’s ‘Revival’ Radios.

Each hut can sleep up to two adults.

Soft furnishings and amenities are by Jill and Kate Stein, with the designers fitting the cabins with all-natural skincare from the Porthdune range.

On the arrival of the new shepherd’s huts, Ed Stein says: “I am so proud to have worked on the design and construction of our shepherd’s huts, which felt like a natural addition to the valley and land surrounding The Cornish Arms.

“I worked on the extension of The Cornish Arms, and have tried to carry the feel of that design over into the huts too.”