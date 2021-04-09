Rob Paterson, CEO, Best Western GB

When the pandemic hit, Best Western was the first major hotel brand to step out of its comfort zone and make its bedrooms available to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of a pledge of more than 15,000 bedrooms and over 1,000 meeting rooms, Best Western offered its support and services to NHS staff, care workers, families, lower risk patients and the over 70s to help take the strain off hospital wards and allow clinicians to treat the most vulnerable patients.

Earlier this year, Paterson was on the front foot once again, as it was revealed that Best Western was working with medical experts to devise a proposal to transform its hotels into cottage hospitals to be used for assessments, scans or post-Covid recovery.

Since Paterson’s appointment in 2018, Best Western has made substantial moves in the market, building to record growth for the brand. In 2019, BW GB had more hotels activated than any other previous year, and in February of the same year, Best Western acquired WorldHotels, adding five luxury London properties to its independent portfolio.