Robert Ledward-Smith, General manager, Champneys Tring

Robert Ledward-Smith is general manager at Champneys flagship Tring Resort; a considerable step up into a first general management role in terms of scale and complexity of business.

After participating in the Master Innholders Aspiring Leaders Diploma in 2015, Robert’s career and personal development has accelerated, becoming one of the first graduates of the Aspiring Leaders Diploma, to also attend Cranfield School of Management through a St Julian Scholarship in 2019.

Now a couple of years into his first general management role, Robert is a highly regarded operator. Regularly approached for his insight, Robert met with his local MP Gogan Mohindra, highlighting steps the hotel and spa industry has taken through the introduction of COVID safe measures and maintaining COVID safe environments.

Robert has supported his Champneys team throughout the pandemic. As a business they have ensured no redundancies have been made, team engagement is high through regular communication, team challenges and random acts of kindness.

Robert became a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality in 2021 and now mentors aspiring young leaders through the Institute’s Mentor Me program.