Robin Hutson, Chairman and CEO, The Pig Hotels

No stranger to the Power List, Robin Hutson deserves a place in the 2021 line-up for his work with the Seat at the Table campaign, which was designed to drum up nationwide support for the role of a dedicated hospitality minister in parliament.

Not content with managing the incredibly difficult task of shutting down each of The Pig hotels in line with every government-enforced lockdown, overseeing almost 1,000 members of staff and countless suppliers, Hutson took the bull by the horns in December 2020 to launch the new initiative in a bid to gain the backing of the public.

Frustrated that the initial campaign for a hospitality minister, launched in October 2020, had stagnated, Hutson engaged with a handful of management trainees with The Pig Hotels to come up with the idea for #seatatthetable, and who were then tasked with driving the social media push.

At the time Hutson, who operates the seven-strong Pig group and Limewood hotel, said that if 2020 highlighted anything, it was ‘how little the government understands the complexities and power of the sector’ and how vital hospitality is for employment and to the nation’s happiness and overall mental health.

In just over one month, the Seat at the Table campaign had smashed through its target of 100,000 signatures and on January 11, was the topic of debate in parliament with the backing of more than 200,000 people.

Hutson continues to champion the cause and is in the process of organising a meeting with government ministers to lobby for the dedicated role to be represented in parliament.