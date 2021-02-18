Robin Hutson makes ‘tough decision’ to cancel Smoked & Uncut festivals for 2021

CEO and chairman of Home Grown Hotels, Robin Hutson, has announced that the Smoked & Uncut festivals have been cancelled for 2021.

Posting a statement on the festival’s webpage, Hutson said the team have made the ‘very tough decision’ to cancel all the events scheduled for this summer, saying that large gatherings ‘don’t seem feasible for the time being – even for the most optimistic among us’.

The first 2021 Smoked & Uncut was planned for June 19 at The Pig in Brockenhurst, followed by The Pig near Bath in July and finally a second date in July hosted at Lime Wood.

These dates had been rolled over from 2020 after the festival was cancelled for the first time due to the pandemic.

Hutson’s statement said: “We had a stellar line up planned and our usual cocktail of friends, food and fun was just what we all wanted to give you after the past year. Please believe me when I say we are as disappointed as I think you will be.”

He also added that the team had ‘decided to pause’ on confirming new festival dates for 2022, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The hope however, is to ‘bring the spirit of Smoked & Uncut’ in a smaller form to the public later this year.

Hutson continued: “We are really hoping that with a fair wind we can bring the spirit of Smoked & Uncut to you in some smaller form later this year, live music and feasting is in our blood and we don’t think we can go much longer without it…so watch this space as soon as we know what we are allowed to do we will try to pull something together, and then fingers crossed festivals as we know and love them might be back on the cards next summer.”

Smoked & Uncut has become a hugely popular addition to Home Grown’s portfolio in recent years, with the festival hosting an impressive line-up of musicians, pop-up restaurants, DJs, bars and food stalls.