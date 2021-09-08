Rock ‘n’ roll restructure for Karma Sanctum Soho revealed in BH September edition

Karma Sanctum Soho in London is going through a period of transition as it restructures operations following the pandemic.

Sherene Fuller, who is this month’s cover star for the September edition of Boutique Hotelier, explains how the hotel is going through a period of transition as it emerges from lockdown with a reinvigorated business strategy and a fresh new look.

More than £500k has been spent on renovations at the London boutique, famed for its edgy glamour and illustrious musician regulars, with updates rolled out across the bedrooms, rooftop bar and restaurant, ready to welcome guests returning to the capital.

Also in this month’s issue of BH, which is now free to view online, Buxton Crescent Hotel enjoys a wave of bookings momentum as its spa business builds and the iconic property comes back to life as a luxury boutique and the first from Hungarian spa operator Ensana Hotels.

BH’s interior design special features exclusive interviews with respected designer Martin Hulbert, where he shares his approach to new projects, and the dynamic duo Goddard Littlefair talk design tips and tricks when it comes to maximizing space.

This year marks a decade of trading for Corinthia London, one of the capital’s most highly-regarded hotels, and BH speaks with managing director Thomas Kochs on the secrets behind this success and his recipe for long-term profitability.

September also sees the return of Hotel360, the exhibition held at ExCeL London across two days from 28th to the 29th of the month. The hospitality show is back for hoteliers to discover new innovation, soak up industry knowledge and network with colleagues after a year apart.

