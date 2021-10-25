Rockliffe Hall appoints new executive chef

Rockliffe Hall in County Durham has appointed Martin Horsley as its new executive head chef.

Horsley will oversee the resort’s 3AA Rosette Orangery restaurant, The Clubhouse, and new casual spa eatery, Nu Sana, which opened in August.

Horsley will also lead the head chefs at the helm of each restaurant.

Story continues below Advertisement

He replaces Ian Matfin, who had been in the role since October 2020.

Horsley joins Rockliffe Hall from Sofitel London St. James where he was executive sous chef. He boasts more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality sector, having begun his career at Gleneagles.

He has also worked alongside Raymond Capaldi and Gary Mehigan and spent a year at Michelin star 21 Queens Street in Newcastle under the guidance of British chef Terry Leybourne.

Jason Adams, managing director of Rockliffe Hall, says: “We are delighted to welcome Martin Horsley to Rockliffe Hall. His culinary knowledge, skills, and decades of experience in the finest kitchens, hotels and restaurants will only further elevate our first-class gastronomic offering. Rockliffe Hall has a wonderful culinary fan base that I am confident will continue to grow under his leadership.”

Opened in November 2009, Rockliffe Hall comprises 61 bedrooms, a 50,000 square foot spa and outdoor Spa Garden, 18 hole championship golf course, and multiple restaurants.