Rockliffe Hall bulks up spa and golf teams with two new hires

Rockliffe Hall has appointed a new spa director and director of golf as it looks ahead to a full reopening.

The North East five-star resort has brought in Katie Towersey to take over from Victoria Rickett who has been spa director for 10 years.

Towersey boasts more than 20 years’ experience in the spa and wellness industry, having worked with a number of brands such as ESPA and L’Occitane. She joins from her position as spa manager at Verbena Spa at Feversham Arms Hotel. Towersey will now be responsible for Rockliffe Hall’s 50,000 square feet spa and will work alongside its spa partners Neom, Comfort Zone and OPI.

In addition, Callum Nicoll has joined as director of golf & estates to oversee the resort’s 18-hole championship golf course.

With over 20 years in the professional golf industry, Nicoll also boasts nine years international experience in the Middle East where he was a senior team member hosting three Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships.

Nicoll joins from his most recent position as Director of Golf at London Golf Club where he was responsible for a 36-hole course delivering 44,000 rounds per annum.

Nicoll has also held senior golf positions at Turnberry Hotel’s Golf Resort & Spa, Prestwick Golf Club, The Els Club Dubai and Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Jason Adams, managing director of Rockliffe Hall commented: “I am delighted to welcome both Katie and Callum to our senior team. They each show a great amount of passion, knowledge, and experience in their respective fields of spa and golf. With their appointments, I am confident we will only drive Rockliffe Hall even further towards meeting the very highest levels of hospitality that our guests visit to experience.”