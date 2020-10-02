Rockliffe Hall makes decision to close for two weeks after staff asked to self-isolate

Luxury five-star hotel Rockliffe Hall in Darlington has taken the decision to temporarily close its doors for two weeks after a number of staff were contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to self-isolate.

Jason Adams, managing director at the hotel, confirmed to BH that the hotel closed its doors yesterday, after a selection of back of house / kitchen team members were contacted by the government tracing app.

He said that it was ‘no longer able to operate our kitchens and restaurants to the high levels of service that we aim to deliver as a five-star hotel’, and would be shut for a ‘short period of time’ as a result.

The spa and golf course areas will remain open for members and day visitors, with existing protocols in place.

In a statement posted on the hotel’s website, Adams said the decision had not been taken lightly, but the move will ‘allow team members to stay safe and rest at home in accordance with government guidelines’.

He said the hotel will aim to reopen fully on Monday October 12.

The full statement reads: “Dear guests and friends, Here at Rockliffe Hall we rely on our biggest asset, our team, to make our guest experiences unique and memorable.

“Yesterday, a number of our back of house/kitchen team members were contacted by NHS test and trace and asked to self-isolate. With this in mind we are no longer able to operate our kitchens and restaurants to the high levels of service that we aim to deliver as a five-star hotel, and have therefore taken the difficult decision to close Rockliffe Hall for a short period of time. This will allow our team members to stay safe and rest at home in accordance with government guidelines.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the health of our team members and guests remains our number one priority. As Covid19 cases increase across the North East we want to ensure that we are doing all in our power to mitigate any risks. We continue to closely follow Public Health England guidance at all times, and aim to full reopen on Monday 12th October.

“The Spa and Golf course areas will remain open for members and day visitors, with all existing protocols in place.

“Rockliffe Hall is a Covid-secure business that has been awarded the AA Covid Confident shield, the VisitEngland ‘We’re Good to Go’ kitemark and most recently the global GBAC STAR accreditation for our agile and responsive approach to the ongoing pandemic.

“We would like to reassure any guests who are affected by this closure, that our usual booking terms and conditions will be waivered in this instance, and all guests will have complete flexibility to change their booking to a new date or receive a full refund.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your ongoing support of Rockliffe Hall, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.

“Please stay safe and well.

Jason Adams, Managing Director”

The five-AA-red-star resort comprises 61 bedrooms, three restaurants, 12 meeting rooms and an 18-hole championship golf course.

In 2018, Rockliffe Hall opened a Lewis Carroll themed whimsical wonderland and in 2019 the business gave its 50,000 sq ft award-winning spa a revamp.