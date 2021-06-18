Rockliffe Hall to reveal new restaurant and dining concept in August

Rockliffe Hall is to open a new restaurant and dining concept this August, focused on healthy eating and wellness.

Nu Sana will be a casual eatery situated above the hotel’s spa and will mark the third restaurant at Rockliffe Hall, operating alongside the 3 AA Rosette Orangery Restaurant and The Clubhouse.

The name of the new dining space blends the words nutritious and sana, from the Latin meaning healthy.

Nu Sana will offer a dining menu comprising healthy and nutrition-led menu items such as superfood salads, smoothies, Buddha bowls and smoothies.

With a strong emphasis on garden-to-plate, many of the dishes use ingredients from the estate or are grown within the kitchen garden.

The design of the new spa restaurant focuses around emphasising the light-filled space, with attention on materials such as marble, timber and botanical essences.

“We are delighted to share the news of our latest culinary outlet with our guests, Nu Sana will be a most welcome addition to our much-loved spa and an important part of the wellness journey we offer at the hotel,” said Jason Adams, managing director of Rockliffe Hall.

Nu Sana will be overseen by executive chef Ian Matfin, who returned to the North East last October from his role with Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants. He also boasts experience at the likes of Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s and Aubergine in Chelsea, alongside Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

Reservations for the Nu Sana will go live at the end of June.