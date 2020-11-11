Rogue City Hotel Group pushes forward with two hotel projects worth £15m

Property development company Henley Homes, part of the Henley Homes Group, is moving forward with the construction of two hotel projects, following a pause in activity due to Covid-19.

The group’s subsidiaries Henley Construct and Henley Design will be delivering the projects for Rogue City Hotel Group.

In Cambridge, Henley has commenced construction on the Grade-II listed Hobson House – formerly the first police station in the city. It is being transformed into a new 56-bedroom hotel, atrium-style restaurant and meeting rooms, with completion expected in Q3 2022.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, construction is underway transforming a late B-listed 1800’s former tribunal court into a new 98-bedroom boutique hotel, which will be known as The Wellington.

Completion is expected in Q2 2022.

Aaron Usmani, construction director at Henley Homes Group comments: “The Henley Group’s unique offering, which spans in-house design, construction, development and operation puts us in an exceptionally strong position, whether delivering our own projects or for external clients. Our breadth of sector expertise, from residential to hospitality, means we are also resilient and well-positioned to weather any shifting market conditions.”

Nassar Khalil, director of Hotels & Leisure at Henley Homes and CEO of Rogue City Hotel Group added: “These two projects exemplify what we stand for, with a focus on outstanding design, technology, quality and attention to detail. Both properties will breathe new life into iconic historical buildings, transforming them into design-led luxury accommodation with exceptional service, comfort and convenience curating a special relationship with local communities. It’s these values that define a Rogue City Hotel.“