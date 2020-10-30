Roseate Hotels brings new spa and wellness concept to London boutique

Roseate Hotels & Resorts has extended its Aheli spa and wellness concept to Roseate House London from November 4.

Following the success of the first UK Aheli Spa which opened at The Roseate Reading in 2019, Roseate House London will be the second in the UK portfolio to introduce the new brand, the first of its kind in London.

Signature treatments part of Aheli are designed to detox, cleanse, nourish, nurture, heal and rejuvenate. Treatments at Roseate House London include body scrubs and body wraps as well as tailored various of the Indian Ayurveda massage, a detox and reduction therapy performed with Ayurvedic herbal oils beneficial for healing.

The Aheli Spa treatments use pure natural products from Pevonia.

General manager of Roseate House London Parvez Unmaar says “The introduction of the Aheli Spa concept to the hotel is part of our commitment to continue enhancing the guest experience in London. Guests are always looking for new experiences and with the success of the Aheli experience at our sister property, we are confident this new offering will be warmly welcomed by our guests and the neighbouring community.”