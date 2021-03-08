Rosewood to open new Mayfair hotel in 2024

Rosewood Hotels and Resorts has unveiled the name of its new Mayfair property, due to open in 2024 at 30 Grosvenor Square in London.

The Chancery Rosewood will be the brand’s second hotel in the capital and the Grade-II listed building is being developed from the former US embassy in partnership with real estate company Qatari Diar.



Once complete in 2024, the hotel will comprise 139 bedrooms, and public and dining venues designed by Tristan Auer and Bar Studio.

There will also be a Asaya wellness facility, five retail outlets and a handful of meeting and events spaces including a 750-capacity ballroom.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a design project led by David Chipperfield Architects, the building’s original features, including its façade and diagrid ceiling will be retained and the interior designed then headed up by Joseph Dirand.

He will take inspiration from the 1920s and the ‘glamour’ of the 1960s – the decade in which the building was originally built – with Art Deco detailing and marble and brass accents with walnut panelling, channelling the ‘ambiance of a traditional British gentleman’s club.

“We are proud to have The Chancery Rosewood lead the transformation of the revitalised Grosvenor Square, an incredible public interest initiative that is nearly a decade in the making,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“The gifted team of architects and designers will breathe a second life into the iconic building, which is poised to become a superlative destination in London, and we thank our partners at Qatari Diar for the chance to be a part of this remarkable project.”

The hotel will mark Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ second property in London and sixth in Europe.