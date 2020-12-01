Rothay Manor reveals new look after completion of phase one of £1.25m renovation

Rothay Manor in Ambleside has revealed the completion of its first phase of a £1.25m renovation, led by owners, husband and wife team, Jamie and Jenna Shail.

The refurbishment has seen almost all rooms and suites, plus the restaurant, drawing room and Brathay Lounge redesigned with a new look ready to hit the ground running in 2021, following this turbulent year.

The project has been carried out by Matt Hulme of Dynargh Design.

The next stage will begin in January 2021, with the hotel closed for three weeks to undergo the work before introducing a new boot room complete with a doggy wash, a new orangery reception area and the transformation of a cottage, in the grounds, into a new block of eight bedrooms.

The renovation began in 2017, one year after the Shails first acquired the property, with the reimagining of the reception area and drawing room, followed by a number of bedrooms and the restaurant.

The most recent development in the renovation is the completion of the Fairfield suite.

Rothay Manor also boasts a 3 AA Rosette restaurant run by head chef Daniel McGeorge.