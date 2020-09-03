Royal British Legion has boutique hotel buyers in mind as it puts four sites up for sale

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is selling four of its coastal hotel properties across the UK – three in England and one in Northern Ireland – and believes boutique hotel operators could make the perfect new owners.

The RBL has selected Colliers International’s Hotels Agency team to market the properties.

The charity’s four coastal “break centres” up for sale are in Bridlington (North Yorkshire), Southport (Merseyside), Weston-Super-Mare (Somerset) and Portrush (Northern Ireland).

The properties are now closed but are in “excellent condition” according to RBL, which made “significant” investments in each.

They can be bought individually, for prices ranging from £525,000 to £1,650,000, or together for just under $4.2 million.

The largest, in Somerset, has 47 en-suite rooms; and the smallest, in Northern Ireland, has 15.

Robert Smithson, surveyor in Hotels Agency at Colliers International, commented: “The high-quality finish of the properties would lend themselves well to a ‘boutique’ style of operation and the extensive public areas would also make the properties suitable for exclusive-use weddings or functions.

“There is also an opportunity for a new owner to capitalise on the renaissance of the UK ‘staycation’ market; particularly in the wake of COVID-19 where coastal and country hotels are considered to be the markets, which will bounce back the quickest.”