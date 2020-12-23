Ruby Stella, London

Ruby Stella

Location: Clerkenwell

Operated by: Ruby Hotels

Story continues below Advertisement

Bedrooms: 154

OPENING DATE: Q1 2021

Munich-based hotel chain Ruby Hotels is looking to bring its unique take on the luxury hotel experience to London’s Clerkenwell.

The new hotel will be called Ruby Stella and is due to open in Q1 of 2021.

It will follow in the footsteps of Ruby Lucy, which opened on the Southbank in January last year.

The company is planning to unveil a total of 12 hotels by 2022.

Located on Eyre Street Hill, a stone’s throw from Farringdon station, the purpose-built Ruby Stella will be designed to blend in with the historic aesthetic of the surrounding Clerkenwell area.

It will house 154 rooms, all of which have been designed to create the perfect conditions for a good night’s sleep. Steps the company will take include full soundproofing, blackout curtains, high quality linen and extra big mattresses.

Ruby Hotels’ general attitude flies in the face of established industry norms. For instance, there will be a fully functional Marshall guitar amp in every room, while check-in will be done via a tablet computer and will take less than a minute, according to the company.

It’s all part of its ‘lean luxury’ philosophy, which involves stripping out the unnecessary and expensive extras and instead concentrating on the fundamentals.