Rudding Park reveals revamped Clocktower Brasserie

Rudding Park, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire has revealed its new look Clocktower Brasserie following a complete refurbishment during lockdown.

Ilkley based interior designer, Claire Horsley, from Horsley & Feather – who has worked with the Rudding Park team for a number of years – was commissioned to transform the look and feel of the space.

The initial concept was to create a more sociable brasserie feel by re-orientating the space to give views onto the garden, and this is enhanced with floor to ceiling windows.

Two central back-to-back banquettes break up the mass of the room and a bespoke inset rug anchors the scheme.

Bold flashes of shocking pink and fouro orange along the inset rug and curtains, fun tuk tuk yellow alcoves and an uplifting mix of coloured chairs give energy and add to the overall aesthetic.

Peter Banks, Rudding Park managing director commented: “Whilst lockdown hit the hospitality industry hard, one silver lining was the opportunity to create an exciting new offering – Clocktower Brasserie. Pre-Covid, 136,000 covers were served at Clocktower and having opened in 2006, the interiors were now dated, and a refurb was long overdue.”

Art and objects on the open shelving and in the alcoves add personality and character.

Artisan plaster like leaf wall lights give low level light continuing the flow from the next door Conservatory.

Clocktower Brasserie also meant a new logo.

Since rebranding from ‘restaurant to ‘brasserie’ there has been a shift to a relaxed atmosphere, helping manage guest expectations and positive feedback has increased.