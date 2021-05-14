Rudding Park sees sales of online gift vouchers rocket 194%

Rudding Park in Harrogate saw sales of their online gift vouchers in April increase 194% compared to the same period the previous year, as pent-up demand from a year of lockdowns translates into sales.

The luxury hotel, headed up by managing director Peter Banks, also saw a rise in gift voucher purchases in March, up 110% on 2020 and 97% on 2019.

Sales of monetary vouchers have increased 8%.

Rudding Park is preparing for Monday’s full reopening, with enquires and demand rocketing ahead of May 17.

Karen Tyson, Rudding Park director of commerce said: “The increase we’ve seen in gift voucher sales over the last few months is astonishing and another indicator that there is real pent up demand. Like many hotels, we extended the validity of our vouchers to allow guests greater flexibility and to allow us to spread the redemption of the vouchers. It is no surprise that purchasers are choosing flexible options, as opposed to purchasing specific experiences.”

SK Chase, whose online voucher platform Rudding Park have used since 2011, are seeing sales well and truly bounce back.

A small number of their clients, including Rudding Park are now seeing sales exceed 2019 which they think is at least partly due to the increased gift voucher marketing activity carried out in 2020 resulting in more customers being aware the hotel is selling gift vouchers.

Total sales for SK Chase in April 2021 came in 177% higher than 2020 and 5% higher than 2019.

Interestingly across the board they are seeing lower volume of gift vouchers being sold (-22%) but the average voucher price is coming in £33 higher than in 2019.