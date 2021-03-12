Rudding Park to open handful of bedrooms on April 12 adhering to government guidelines

Rudding Park in Harrogate is to open 23 bedrooms on Monday April 12 in line with government guidelines.

Official rules state that hotels can open from this date if they offer guests direct access to their bedrooms and provide in-room dining.

Rudding Park has 23 bedrooms with direct access and private terraces, and so will reopen adhering to government restrictions which will allow staff to host a ‘soft opening’ for guests.

Speaking to BH, Peter Banks, managing director at Rudding Park said: “Following a year of serious damage to the hospitality industry we believe, it is incumbent on usall to think differently.

“Now more than ever before we need to be agile and embrace creativity. There are great opportunities over the next two years that the hospitality industry must grasp with both hands and our new initiative is just one example of us adapting to this brave new world.”

Hotels in England will be permitted to open all bedrooms, facilities and restaurants, whilst providing table service, from May 17.