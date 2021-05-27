Sales of hospitality ‘packages’ on the rise as hotels claw back revenue

New data has found that hotels offering more than just an overnight stay are reaping the benefits, with demand for packages on the rise significantly.

Analysis from Profitroom found that packages that include additional extras such as spa treatments, afternoon tea and on-site activities as well as bed and breakfast count for 32% of all hotel bookings, a significant rise on the 23% recorded in 2019.

Plus, using the data from more than 100 UK hotels, properties have seen a 75% increase in average revenues when compared against pre-pandemic levels, between January 1 2021 and May 19 2021.

Samantha Williams, director of business development at Profitroom, said: “Since the pandemic started, with hotels off limits for long periods, we’ve seen people looking to spend more per booking. Although you could assume it’s a short-term trend driven by people simply looking to do more following weeks of lockdown, we don’t believe this is the case. We’re seeing longer term trends that indicate people require more and expect more from a hotel stay and are simply willing to pay more to get that – something that’s good news for hoteliers looking to maximise revenues.”

Samantha said: “To help with their recovery, hotels should be marketing themselves accordingly to tap into these expectations. Guests now respond to ‘the experience’ – so it’s important you sell this element when looking to promote your hotels rather than simply looking to offer the most cost-effective overnight accommodation. By providing packages that really make a hotel stay with you worthwhile and an experience to savour, you’ll be appealing to those with more money to spend.”

The data was taken from the UK hotels within Profitroom’s 3,500 worldwide hotel database, which is predominantly made up of 4-star and 5-star properties.