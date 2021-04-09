Sally Beck, General manager, Royal Lancaster London

Sally Beck has been general manager at Royal Lancaster London since 2012 and during her time has managed a £85m refurbishment investment programme of the hotel, which was unveiled in 2019.

Beck deserves a place in the Power List 2021 after launching The Hoteliers’ Charter earlier this year, designed to raise the profile of the hospitality industry and promote hospitality as a profession of choice to parents, schools, colleges, universities and careers influencers.

The idea was conceived by Beck to help dispel the notion that those working in hotels suffer ‘long hours for little pay’ and instead highlight the benefits of being part of the hospitality industry.

Its purpose is to raise the profile of the industry in the public arena, and the role of a ‘Charter Hotelier’ is to encourage employment from their locality into the hospitality industry, primarily through hotels.

Beck is well known for her continuous efforts to promote the sector as a fruitful career choice, and in 2019 Royal Lancaster London launched its own apprenticeship academy to give colleagues the chance to ‘earn while they learn’ through fully-funded courses.