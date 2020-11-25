Sam and Georgie Pearman bolster hospitality portfolio with third acquisition

Country Creatures, the hospitality group from Sam and Georgie Pearman, has announced a new addition to its portfolio.

The group has revealed it will open The Double Red Duke in the Cotswolds in February 2021, marking the third property in the collection of pubs and inns run by the husband and wife team.

Country Creatures also operates The Swan in Ascott under Wychwood and The Chequers Churchill.

The Double Red Duke is a 17th century coaching inn in the East of Oxford and will comprise 19 bedrooms and an open-fire kitchen, plus a 12-seater feasting room, with the building midway through a restoration project.

The refurbishment will see an extension of the current building to accommodate more bedrooms, a larger dining space and bar and garden room.

Richard Turner, known for his cooking technique at the likes of Hawksmoor and Pitt Cue, has been brought in to work with Sam Pearman and head chef Richard Sandiford.

As with Country Creatures’ other properties, Georgie will lead on the interiors, bringing what has now become her signature style, and working with local and British designers.

Leading front of house operations will be Sion Hamilton who joins as general manager and boasts experiencer at the likes of Ynshir Hall, and with Gordon Ramsay.

Most recently Hamilton was group general manager for the Adam Handling Restaurant Group.

Previously, Sam and Georgie owned and ran The Lucky Onion Group over a period of 10 years.