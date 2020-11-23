San Pellegrino marks 120 years and sponsors Leadership in Adversity category

S.Pellegrino is one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world and a timeless icon of Italian style. Recognised worldwide for bringing out the best in cuisine, it is celebrated for its heritage, quality and taste, and for its devotion to fine dining.

This year, S.Pellegrino celebrates 120 years! As a tribute to this very special occasion, S.Pellegrino proudly presents the 120 Years Anniversary Limited Edition bottle. These exclusive S.Pellegrino diamond bottles are certain to add a luxury statement inside the restaurants of your hotels.

Nestlé Waters will be introducing a S.Pellegrino training programme developed specifically for the Hospitality community. The programme includes suggested S.Pellegrino pairings with food and wine together with a social media toolkit for customers to engage with guests across their own social channels. In September 2021, we will launch a Limited Edition Augmented Reality S.Pellegrino bottle providing a fully immersive experience for guests during their fine dining moments.

These exciting new initiatives will help the hospitality sector create more unforgettable experiences for consumers in 2021. S.Pellegrino is committed to supporting the hospitality community during these challenging times.”