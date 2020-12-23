Sandburn Hall Hotel, Yorkshire

Sandburn Hall Hotel

Location: Yorkshire

Owned by: The Hogg family

Bedrooms: 40

OPENING DATE: Spring 2021

One of North Yorkshire’s leading golf resorts has announced that a new, four-star hotel is on target to open its doors this spring, and it is bidding to be one of the most significant hotel openings in the north of England in 2021.

With more than £5m of investment, Sandburn Hall Hotel will comprise 40 bedrooms, including two luxury suites, in a project that is said to be the ‘first major new-build hotel development between York and the coast for over 20 years’.

The 1,000 acre estate is owned by the Hogg family and the project was started by the late Mike Hogg, whose family are continuing his legacy.

The estate is already home to an 18-hole championship golf course, the Grand Function Hall for weddings and other events and the popular Tykes restaurant.

The design for the new hotel has been curated by hospitality interior designer Rachel McLane.

A ‘design-led approach, crafted country style, natural light, sustainability and an active lifestyle’ will be at key to the hotel’s ethos, and a wide range of suggested leisure packages for visitors, championing York and the wider North Yorkshire area, will be launched later this autumn.