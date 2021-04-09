Sarah Gibbs, Managing director, The Swan

The Swan in the Lake District has used lockdown to break ground on an extensive £7m renovation project, in a bid to transform the site into a ‘world-class spa destination’.

While by no means a small undertaking, the epic refurbishment is being led by the hotel’s managing director Sarah Gibbs, who is well versed in managing The Swan through times of change and takes it all in her stride.

Since coming on board at The Swan in 2008, Gibbs has taken the hotel from a struggling business to a thriving hub of motivated people, delivering an exceptional product, service and profit. Not to mention seeing The Swan through two major flood and managed subsequent insurance claims and building projects that came with it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now she is spearheading the business through its next phase of growth, with the development of the new spa and 30 new bedrooms.

Due to be unveiled this year, the addition will aim to take The Swan’s reputation up a notch and ensure it establishes the hotel as a leading spa resort in the Lake District.