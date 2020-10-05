Saunas and steam rooms given the green light to reopen

Saunas, steam rooms and thermal facilities have finally been given the go ahead to reopen under new government guidelines.

After six months of enforced closure due to the pandemic, spas in England can now reopen these facilities in a Covid-19 secure way, with rules in place that must be followed.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Helena Grzesk, the general manager of the UK Spa Association said: “We have waited several months to reopen saunas and steam rooms, and the prolonged closure has been detrimental and frustrating for the industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We wrote to the Prime Minister, Chancellor, Secretary of State for BEIS, Secretary of State for DCMS, and Chief Medical Officer on several occasions to request a reopening date and to further emphasise the evidence around the safety of saunas and steam rooms.”

The restrictions are:

Maximum capacity restricted to 50%. For example, a sauna designed for four people can now only be used by two people at the same time

Facilities should operate with 2 metre social distancing, including marked seating points in each room

Guests should be given fixed times and staggered slots to enter the sauna or steam room. For example, a sauna with a normal capacity of four people can offer an appointment time of 12pm–12:15pm, with up to two individuals able to book this slot. Clients must arrive at their set time. They may leave and re-enter the sauna at any time but must vacate by the end of their dedicated slot

Where technically possible, increase air flow and air changes to the maximum possible

Ensure that saunas, steam rooms and any equipment are cleaned regularly, at the beginning and end of the day, and at regular intervals in-between, determined by the risk assessment.

To read the full reopening guidelines published by UK Spa Association, click HERE