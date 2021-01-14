Scotland to face stricter lockdown rules from Saturday

Nicola Sturgeon has announced stricter lockdown measures for Scotland, effective from this Saturday 16 January.

Scotland’s First Minister announced the new rules yesterday minimising services for takeaways and click and collect venues in a bid to ‘cut contact’ and ‘reducing interactions that allow the virus to spread’.

From Saturday, hospitality and retail outlets will only be permitted to serve customers from a hatch or doorway, with appointments staggered to avoid queuing.

Takeaways can no longer allow customers indoors.

Within the retail sector, only stores selling essential items – such as clothing, footwear, baby equipment, homeware and books – will be allowed to offer click and collect.

In total Sturgeon announced six new measures for Scotland. There will also be a ban on drinking outdoors in level four areas, meaning customers can no longer consume takeaway pints in parks or public streets.

UKHospitality Scotland executive director Willie Macleod said the rules mean that one of the few avenues open for hospitality operators has ‘now been squeezed’ and pressed for an expansion of support to ‘come quickly if we expect hospitality to be in any sort of shape’ following the pandemic.

Macleod said: “Only this week we warned about the need for further support to secure the future of the hospitality sector in Scotland. It is now even more important that financial support be expanded swiftly in order to save as many businesses and jobs as possible.

“An extension of the VAT cut and the business rates holiday are now a must. This has to be confirmed as a bare minimum as soon as possible.”

The other rules to come into force on Saturday include a stronger work from home message and rules on work inside the home.

Statutory guidance will be given to employers to allow staff to work from home wherever possible, with the wording updated to reflect a lockdown similar to that in March last year.

Work inside people’s homes will only be allowed if it is ‘maintenance, upkeep and functioning’, rather than for example painting and decorating.

People must also not leave and remain outside the home other than for an essential purpose.