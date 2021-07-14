Scotland to move to level 0 from July 19 but curfew remains for hospitality

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the country will move to level 0 of the government’s coronavirus tier system on July 19, but some restrictions will remain in place for indoor hospitality venues.

Sturgeon confirmed yesterday that some requirements will remain in place next week, with face masks remaining mandatory for ‘some time to come’, in a ‘modified’ form of the five-tier system.

Restrictions on physical distancing and numbers meeting both indoors and outdoors will continue, with the hospitality sector once again feeling the brunt of the enforced rules.

From Monday, up to 10 people from up to four households can meet in an indoor public space, such as a pub, restaurant or hotel.

A new midnight curfew will also be introduced at all hospitality venues, as Sturgeon said that the sector remained a ‘relatively risky environment’, particularly later at night when people may be less likely to follow rules.

There will be however extensions to larger gatherings, with up to 200 people able to attend weddings and funerals from next week.

Other rules include; up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors at home and up to 15 people from up to 15 households can meet outdoors, whether in a private garden or public place.

Children under 12 will not count towards the total number of people or households.

Sturgeon said that, while she had hoped to remove the need for physical distancing outdoors completely, ‘for precautionary reasons’ for the next three weeks at least there would be a requirement for 1-metre distancing between different groups of 15.

The requirements will be reassessed in a month’s time, with the aim to move beyond level 0 by August 9.