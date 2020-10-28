Scotland’s five-tier system to come into force from Monday

A five-tier system targeted at controlling the spread of coronavirus in Scotland is due to come into force from Monday.

The measures will spread from level zero to four and will be applied in different areas of Scotland depending on the virus.

MSPs unanimously voted through the proposed Covid alert system following a debate at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Level zero means indoor meetings are allowed for up to eight people from three households, while 15 people from five households can meet outdoors. Weddings and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Level 1 will allow six people from two households to meet indoors and outdoors. Small indoor seated events will be allowed although outdoor standing events will be banned.

Level 2 means no households can mix indoors, while six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Pubs are permitted to sell alcohol indoors only and alongside a main meal. Soft play centres, funfairs and theatres will be shut.

On Level 3, alcohol sales are not allowed indoors or outdoors and restaurants may be able to remain open under strict conditions.

Level 4, the toughest level, will see non-essential shops forced to close, with some outdoor meetings still allowed while schools will remain open. Weddings and civil partnerships will be limited to five people.

Support has been pledged in the form of grants. Up to £3,000 will be available to businesses required to close for every four weeks they are forced to stay closed. The businesses able to remain open but trading is severely impacted will be offered between £1,400 and £2,100.

UKHospitality executive director for Scotland Willie Macleod said: “The confirmation of financial support for businesses is welcome and we appreciate the opportunity to feed back on the impacts of our sector. It is encouraging to hear the First Minister single out our sector and indicate that the Scottish Government understands we are being uniquely hit by this crisis.”