Scotland’s Kylesku hotel acquired by new company primed for expansion

A hotel in Scotland has been acquired by a newly-formed company setting its sights on expansion in the Highlands.

The Kylesku Hotel has been purchased by Highland Coast Hotels Ltd, founded and run by chief executive Roddy Watt and chairman David Whiteford, as what the new company hopes will be the first of a handful of new properties on the popular driving route, NC500.

The Kylesku Hotel was owned by Tanja Lister and Sonia Virechauveix for the last 12 years, who said it was a ‘difficult decision’ to sell but that Highland Coast Hotels Ltd was ‘well placed to take the hotel and the team to places we could not’.

The new company now has ambitions to grow its first acquisition into a small group, with the announcement of another hotel takeover expected in May, and another two on the east coast.

It says it has opportunities to buy out an additional four hotels.

Speaking to the Northern Times, Watt said: ““Our strategy is to acquire hotels and invest substantially in developing them by way of more bedrooms or extra restaurant, bar and other facilities.

“The Kylesku is our first hotel but another will follow and negotiations to take over two on the east coast will be completed in May.

“There is also the opportunity to acquire another three or four.”

According to Companies House, Highland Coast Hotels Ltd has five directors listed, Kenneth Neison, Hugo Robinson and James Tillman, alongside Whiteford and Watt.

Outgoing Kylesku Hotel proprietor Tanja Lister said: “It has obviously been a difficult decision for Sonia and I, but we have been in discussion for quite some time now. “We have been very proud custodians for the last 12 years but it is time to hand the baton on. We feel that Highland Coast Hotels are placed to take the hotel and team in a way forward that we could not.”