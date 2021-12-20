Scotland’s Old Manor Hotel sold off guide price of £1.2 million

The Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links, Scotland, has been sold off a guide price of £1.2million to a local leisure operator that already owns three holiday parks and a hotel on the Scottish east coast.

Previously a 19th century mansion house, the 23-bedroom country manor hotel, which overlooks the famous Lundin Links golf course and enjoys views over the Firth of Forth and Largo Bay, became a hotel in 1994.

It’s been owned for the last 11 years by Alistair Saddler, but Saddler has sold the hotel to pursue other business interests in Loch Tay.

The property includes the Sea View Restaurant, a cocktail bar and lounge with panoramic scenery.

A substantial self-contained meeting and conference area, which can cater for up to 120 guests, is also part of the hotel’s offering.

The new owner, the Wallace family, has an abundance of local knowledge on the tourism and domestic market in the area, due to their ownership of Leven Beach Holiday Park nearby.

Commenting on the purchase of the property, Steven Wallace, one of the directors of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park & The Bay Hotel said: “We’re pleased and delighted to announce that we are the new owners of The Old Manor Hotel, with big plans to update the property with a full refurbishment programme kicking off straight away.

“We want to reopen in the New Year, ready to make the most of the spring/summer staycation season, which is particularly relevant this year with the Open Championship taking place in St Andrews later in the summer.

“We think this is the best, most positive news we can give our sector – and the local economy here in Lundin Links, which massively relies on tourism – as the country continues to wrestle with the pandemic. The hospitality sector is hugely important, and doing hospitality well is a source of great pride to many family businesses like ourselves.”

Robert Smithson, Associate Director in Colliers’ Hotels Team, who handled the sale, said: “This sale, following our recent sale of the Airds Hotel in Port Appin, again highlights that strong demand remains for high quality businesses in popular tourist locations; and in particular those assets close to the coast.

“I am pleased to have sold the hotel on behalf of the Saddlers to a local buyer who will continue to invest in the business as part of their growing leisure portfolio in the area.”