Scottish Government ignores hospitality concerns to ‘rush through damaging Covid passports’

The Scottish Government has been accused of ignoring the concerns of hospitality operators in a bid to ‘rush through damaging Covid passports’, which were confirmed last night.

From October 1, people in Scotland will need proof they have been fully vaccinated before they can enter large events and nightclubs in plans formally approved yesterday by Holyrood.

The new rules mean that people over the age of 18 in Scotland will need to show they have had both doses of the vaccine before being allowed entry to large gatherings, including:

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience

Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience

Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance

Reacting to the vote, UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said the result was ‘extremely disappointing’, and gives sector businesses just three weeks to prepare for the new policy, which will put ‘further economic and resourcing pressures on them’.

He says: “The Scottish Government has not consulted with hospitality, it has not produced any credible plans for the introduction of passports and it has not even defined what a nightclub is. This leaves many businesses fearful that they will fall within scope of this legislation and concerned about the open-ended costs they might now face.

“UKHospitality Scotland will continue to push for solutions to ensure the worst effects of this policy are mitigated, so our members can continue to work towards recovery.”

People who have had two vaccines can already download or get a paper copy of a certificate with a QR code, and by the end of the month it is thought this code will also be available on a new NHS Scotland Status app.

These codes will then be scanned at a venue to confirm the user of fully vaccinated.

From the end of September, people in England will need a Covid pass to get into nightclubs and mass events. Plans or specific details are yet to be announced however on exactly how this intends to be rolled out.