Scottish hotel group slashes prices by 50% until March 2021 to drive local business

Black Sheep Hotels in the Scottish Highlands is offering extensive discounts on its restaurants and accommodation until March 2021 for those living in the surrounding areas, in a bid to drive local business.

Anyone with a postcode in the Highlands and Islands will receive a 50% discount on stays at any of the group’s three hotels, Cluanie Inn, Rokeby Manor and The Whispering Pine Lodge, from now until March 31, 2021.

During their stay, visitors will also receive a 25% discount on food and soft drinks at each of the hotel’s restaurants; Cluanie Bar & Kitchen, Emily’s Byre and The Lochside Brasserie.

The company is also offering a 25% discount on lunches at all of its restaurants to key workers.

This includes its restaurant Tiger on the Wall in Inverness, where 15% off takeaways will also be offered. NHS, fire service, police employees and teachers are all entitled to the key worker discount.

Ravi Rawat, operations director at Black Sheep Management Services Ltd, explained: “With around eight in 10 hotels in the Highlands being forced to close or reduce operations, we want to safeguard the jobs of our much-valued 120 plus employees and thank people in the Highlands and Islands.”

Rawat continues: “Our region has done incredibly well in handling the coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates remaining low. And we want to keep it that way. So, to allow our communities to still enjoy a relaxing getaway, we have introduced this exclusive offer only available to people who live in the Highlands and Islands.

“We’re adding a new twist to the ‘support local’ mantra by supporting our local communities, and I hope that people from the region can take advantage of this very special offer over the winter.”