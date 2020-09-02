Hotel introduces third ‘dome’ as diners lap up Covid-safe outdoor eating concept

An Aberdeenshire hotel has enjoyed great success in enticing customers to return post-lockdown with the introduction of three ‘outdoor dining domes’.

Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, reported more than 1,000 diners booking in to use its domes since lockdown measures were eased.

It introduced the first two domes, named Castor and Aurora, on its 15 July reopening date. The third dome, Luna, is open to bookings from this week.

The clear, rain-proof domes seat 6, 12 and 8 diners respectively.

They also boast wooden flooring, lantern lamps and a Bluetooth music surround sound system, along with ventilation and temperature control technology.

Each dome is sprayed twice weekly with disinfectant, proven to kill viruses including Covid-19 for a minimum of 10 days.

Meldrum House general manager, Jordan Charles, said: “With the launch of Luna, together the 3 domes will create an extra 500 or more covers a week. Castor and Aurora have been open for bookings for almost six weeks and have been hugely successful, due partly due to the fact they are socially distant-friendly, keeping contact with other guests to a minimum.

“With their own waiting staff the luxury domes are in a prime location at the hotel with 360-degree views to the Highland cows, golf course, estate and sky. They’ve been used by up to three different households that want to get together at this time. We even had our first marriage proposal in one last week.”