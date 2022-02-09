Sea Containers London to gift 100 massages to NHS staff

Sea Containers London, a lifestyle hotel located on the South Bank, is set to gift free massages to 100 NHS workers in a show of appreciation for front-line heroes.

The hotel has launched Volume V of its NHS Campaign, this time collaborating with its own in-house spa, agua Spa London, to gift 100 ‘agua advanced bodywork’ massages to NHS heroes, to help ‘nurture and restore’ their bodies during the long and cold winter months.

At the start of the pandemic, Sea Containers launched the NHS ‘Nominate Your Hero’ campaign, where the hotel threw open its doors to NHS workers, giving away hundreds of free stays to deserving individuals as a way of giving back. Following the success of the initiative, Sea Containers London has since continued the campaign in support of NHS workers.

Story continues below Advertisement

In this new installation, the hotel will celebrate all that the UK’s NHS workers do for us by offering 100 complimentary agua advanced massage treatments over 10 weeks for a select lucky few NHS workers, to help nurture and protect through the winter months.

Agua spa has created a social media competition in conjunction with Sea Containers London where guests, friends and followers can nominate a friend or relative who works for the NHS.

There will be 10 winners a week picked at random who will receive a complementary 30 minute agua advanced treatment at the spa.

To enter, you need to visit the spa’s Instagram page and follow the instructions.

The treatments are from the ‘Hedgerow by agua’ menu, which changes seasonally, and is inspired by the British Hedgerow.

This winter, the spa is focussed on the use of thyme, elderberry and rosehip, all of which are believed to balance health and support the immune system.

The spa is concentrating on nurture, hibernation, rest and resilience ahead of the coming spring months.