Seafront hotel in Isle of Wight on the market for almost £3m

Christie + Co have brought to market The Trouville Hotel for a guide price of almost £3m.

The seafront hotel on the Isle of Wight, with direct access to the beach, has been in the same family ownership for over 40 years, with current owner Paul Moorman now making the decision to sell due to retirement.

The 88-bedroom hotel is on the market for £2,975,000 for the freehold.

Ed Bellfield, regional director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and comments: “With the rise in demand for seaside resort led staycations in 2020 and forward bookings for 2021 increasing, there are significant opportunities for an owner operator/investor to develop this business to the wider private market.”

The hotel currently trades from February through to the New Year, mainly on a half-board basis.

The building was first converted into a hotel in the 1930s with a key feature being its ballroom, which is a popular choice for local events and concerts.

Bellfield adds: “The hotel has an unrivalled sea front position which will attract a wide range of buyers from single asset purchasers to multiple operators looking to add profitable businesses to their portfolios. We anticipate increased levels of interest from both domestic and international investors and operators.”