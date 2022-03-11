Seaham Hall launches new luxury bungalow suites

Seaham Hall, a five-star Georgian country house in Durham, has launched two new luxury Bungalow Suites.

The suites enjoy a cliff top position, with views across Durham’s coastline and are geared towards families, groups of friends and couples.

Each suite comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a lounge area and kitchen. Outside, there is a landscaped patio featuring a sunken hot tub, BBQ kitchen and large outdoor lounge space with pergola and stone firepit.

The Bungalow Suites benefit from Seaham Hall’s room service facilities, plus the option to add on welcome and breakfast hampers, filled with produce and goodies from the hotel’s local and regional farms and suppliers.

Later this year, guests will also have the option to purchase BBQ hampers, featuring fresh produce from the Executive Chef’s local suppliers, including the day boat seafood offerings from nearby Seaham harbour.

Complimentary bikes and maps will be available to borrow, so guests looking to explore can wander the coastal path, find sea glass on Seaham Beach (just a five-minute stroll from the hotel and Bungalow Suites) or visit the nearby Marina.

Guests staying in the two Bungalow Suites will also have their own golf buggy to transport them the short distance to the hotel.

Seaham Hall is home to 21 guest suites (23 including the new Bungalow Suites), as well as a 44,000 square foot spa and two restaurant concepts: The Dining Room, which offers contemporary British cuisine and Ozone, a more informal eatery serving pan Asian dishes.

Stays in a Bungalow Suite cost from £645 per person (minimum of two sharing – £1,290 total), including two nights’ accommodation, breakfast daily in The Dining Room or in the Suite, and full access to the hotel spa facilities, from 12 noon on day of arrival until 12 noon on day of departure.