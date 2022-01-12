Seaham Hall launches outdoor dining domes to encourage January trade

Seaham Hall, a five-star hotel situated on Durham’s Heritage Coast, has launched a series of winter open-air experiences in its grounds to encourage January trade.

Billed as ‘Wintertime at Seaham Hall’, the series of experiences includes sunken fire pits and outdoor dining domes.

‘Wintertime at Seaham Hall’ is available to both guests staying at the hotel and the general public, although advanced booking is advised.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first available experience is ‘Fire & Feast’, in which guests can enjoy a sunken fire pit set beneath a wooden canopy adorned with twinkling lights.

The area features faux fur blankets and cushions, and guests can enjoy fondue bites and toasted marshmallows.

Guests can also hire outdoor dining domes – the snug outdoor pods come kitted out with Bluetooth speakers so guests can play their own music, as well as a seasonal menu which includes the likes of grilled steaks or fish cooked on a Green Egg barbecue and winter-themed cocktails.

Finally, guests are encouraged to wrap up warm and wander around the extensive 37-acre grounds at Seaham Hall, discovering a handful of illuminated spots featuring special light installations.

Seaham Hall will also be welcoming talented local musicians throughout the winter period.

Seaham Hall is set within a restored Georgian country house which dates back to 1791 and sits on a striking clifftop position, just steps from the beach and the England Coast Path.

The hotel features two restaurants (The Dining Room and pan-Asian Ozone), as well as a 44,000 sq ft Serenity Spa and 21 individually-designed suites, some with private outdoor hot tubs.

It also houses the Ada Lovelace Suite, which pays homage to the world’s first computer programmer and is a split-level suite with two slipper baths overlooking Seaham Hall’s gardens.